A new era for healthcare

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

On July 1, all of McKenzie County Healthcare Systems’ hospital, clinical, emergency room and laboratory services will officially move to the new hospital’s medical campus on 4th Ave. NE. in Watford City.

And in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 22, healthcare system administration, board members and employees, along with county, city and state officials, donors and community members gathered to celebrate the opening of the $75 million facility.

Boasting 120,000 square feet, the 24 bed critical access facility has some of the best medical equipment on the market. An MRI machine, state-of-the-art operating rooms and an interhospital delivery system able to take labs from one area to another in seconds, hospital administration and board members are now tasked with the job of recruiting and hiring qualified medical staff to utilize the beautiful facility.

“This facility is not the total answer to healthcare needs in McKenzie County but it gives us the opportunity to obtain that answer,” says Dan Kelly, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems CEO. “At the old facility we were locked at a stagnant number of providers and services due to the size of the building.”

