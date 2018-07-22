Latest News

A lifetime of sharing God’s word comes to an end

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After 67 years of preaching God’s message, John Lane preached his last sermon to his First Baptist Church of Watford City on July 22, 2018, just one day after he celebrated his 83rd birthday.

“I’d love to go on until I drop,” states Lane. “But I’m old. I’m 83 and it’s just not fair to our congregation who are all young. They need a younger pastor.”

Lane says that he was called to preach when he was just 16 years old before becoming an ordained minister at 21.

“I initially worked as part of an evangelism team and moved from my home in east Tennessee to Florida for my first pastoral job,” states Lane.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer