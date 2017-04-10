Latest News

4-H clubs, members look to expand programs

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County’s 4-H Week is happening this week and local 4-H’ers are excited about the new things that are happening this year.

Marcia Hellandsaas said this week, that the local 4-H program is growing, new programs are being rolled out, and talk of a fairgrounds expansion is giving the 4-H program momentum.

“We recently started holding monthly hands-on projects,” said Hellandsaas. “This month we had a photography class and next month there will be training on shooting sports.”

These hands-on monthly project nights are exactly what Hellandsaas and Morgan Wisness, two of the county’s NDSU Extension agents, had in mind when they set out to work closer with local 4-H clubs.

“Our long-term goal is to grow,” said Hellandsaas. “And, we think the best way to do that is to be more hands-on, more involved, diversify our 4-H population and serve the community.”